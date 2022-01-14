DAFI Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $320,540.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $15.09 million and approximately $320,540.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,068,941 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

