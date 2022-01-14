BaaSid 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $428,339.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $10.57 million and $428,339.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

