ACoconut Market Cap Hits $451,177.33 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $451,177.33 and $39,079.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00036573 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

