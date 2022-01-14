GCN Coin (GCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $67,842.43 and $9.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00334693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000860 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

