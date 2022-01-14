ArGo (ARGO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,761.00

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One ArGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ArGo has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. ArGo has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $3,761.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

