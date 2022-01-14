Brokerages Expect Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIRD. Cowen initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

BIRD traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $13.92. 1,026,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,712. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allbirds stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

