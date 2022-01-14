Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Arhaus news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 over the last ninety days.

Arhaus stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 324,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,465. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

