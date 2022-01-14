Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $161.38

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.74. 53,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,107. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $150.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 695,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

