Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.74. 53,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,107. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $150.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

