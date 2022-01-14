-$0.17 EPS Expected for Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nerdwallet.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NRDS stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $13.34. 345,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,321. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50. Nerdwallet has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

