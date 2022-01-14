8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $30.80 Average PT from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $16.49. 786,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $37,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $1,907,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

