Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Equifax alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.50. The company had a trading volume of 746,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,068. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.