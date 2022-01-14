Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $67,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,099. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.73. The company has a market cap of $470.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.