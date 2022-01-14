Remme Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,408.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Remme has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Remme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Remme has a total market cap of $752,651.22 and approximately $80,408.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.00339362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Remme Coin Profile

Remme is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

