Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.40

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.40 and traded as high as C$15.52. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$15.47, with a volume of 504,879 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.70 million. Analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

