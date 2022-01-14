Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $402.33

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.33 ($5.46) and traded as high as GBX 427.40 ($5.80). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 425.20 ($5.77), with a volume of 521,500 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 400.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 402.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.84.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Dominic Paul bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £53,340 ($72,403.96).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

