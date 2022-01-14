The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.46. The9 shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 159,584 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

Get The9 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The9 in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The9 by 7,410.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.