Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Update

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HYHDF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,225. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Sixty Six Capital has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Get Sixty Six Capital alerts:

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.