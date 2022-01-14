Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Update

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HYHDF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,225. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Sixty Six Capital has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
About Sixty Six Capital
