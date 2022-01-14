CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the December 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS CVVUF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 78,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.68.
About CanAlaska Uranium
See Also: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.