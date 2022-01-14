CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the December 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CVVUF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 78,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

