Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,711,191 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

