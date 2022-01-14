Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.91

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $8.41. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 25,539 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

