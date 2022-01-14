Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Verbund in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verbund in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verbund has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Verbund alerts:

OTCMKTS OEZVY remained flat at $$21.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $930.42 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.