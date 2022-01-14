Barclays Trims Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Target Price to CHF 650

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its target price dropped by Barclays from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GBERY. Cheuvreux lowered Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $650.00.

GBERY traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. 2,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125. Geberit has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.19.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

