Analysts Expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce sales of $24.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $89.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.70 million, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

MKFG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 987,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,913. Markforged has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Markforged in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

