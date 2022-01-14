Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Avid Technology posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 109.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 466,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. 512,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,758. Avid Technology has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

