Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post $165.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.10 million. Stratasys posted sales of $142.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $605.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $605.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $655.40 million to $669.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,929. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

