NextDAO (NAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $162,558.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $162,558.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00057986 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,249,101,662 coins and its circulating supply is 2,208,869,553 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

