Sarcophagus Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $15.08 million and $56,849.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.06 or 0.07668108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,279.62 or 0.99929706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

