Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Cap Hits $244.40 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $244.40 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.41 or 0.00049432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

