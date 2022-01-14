National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $71.70. National HealthCare shares last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 40,863 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1,021.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

