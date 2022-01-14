ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.56. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 8,823 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.43.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $639,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

