Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.85. Approximately 148,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 190,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.61.

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

