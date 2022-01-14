Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 219.9% in December

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 219.9% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HXGBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HXGBY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 89,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

