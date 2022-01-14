Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.96

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 212068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

