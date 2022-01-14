Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading Down 2%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 362,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 519,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

