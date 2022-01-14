Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HTLZF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.65. 11,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

