Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HTLZF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.65. 11,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.81.
