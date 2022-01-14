Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,913 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 31.6% during the third quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 73,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $3,418,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 513,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,763,605. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.