Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
SCRYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 22,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,486. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.
