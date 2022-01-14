Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 22,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,486. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.