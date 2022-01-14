New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after buying an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 2,928,921 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 2,615,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 336,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

