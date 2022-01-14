TerraKRW Price Up 1.7% This Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $31.42 million and $13,708.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00075355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.74 or 0.07643881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,161.45 or 0.99802593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00068175 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,036,385,975 coins and its circulating supply is 38,035,656,866 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

