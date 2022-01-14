Revolution Populi Trading Up 55.6% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $55.01 million and $88,641.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00058049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars.

