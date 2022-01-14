Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $15.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

PRVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 13,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,862. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

