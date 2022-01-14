Randstad (RANJY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Randstad (OTCMKTS: RANJY):

1/13/2022 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/13/2022 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/4/2022 – Randstad was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2022 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/28/2021 – Randstad was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2021 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2021 – Randstad was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – Randstad was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Randstad had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/29/2021 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Randstad stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794. Randstad has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

