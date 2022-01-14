First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $23.99. 1,144,554 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 958,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

