Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. 83,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 162,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 832.5% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 336,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

