Boston Research & Management Inc. Acquires 770 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 125.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 37,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.62. 687,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,359,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

