Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.15 and last traded at $95.15. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.94.

Separately, VTB Capital cut Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average of $98.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $5.8157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 6.02%.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOVSY)

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

