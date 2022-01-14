Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.68

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.68 and last traded at $107.44, with a volume of 10414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 over the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

