EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EnQuest from 34.00 to 32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

