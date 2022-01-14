Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FIOGF stock remained flat at $$1.10 during trading on Friday. Fiore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its projects include Pan Mine, Gold Rock, Golden Eagle and Illipah. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.